Short Interest in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Increases By 27.7%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GGPI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39. Gores Guggenheim has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gores Guggenheim by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Gores Guggenheim by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

