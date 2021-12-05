Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Drops By 26.5%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.17 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.