Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Drops By 21.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 809,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ITOS opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,339 shares of company stock worth $16,741,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.