Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Drops By 21.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 809,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ITOS opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,339 shares of company stock worth $16,741,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
