Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Drops By 21.4%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.85.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
