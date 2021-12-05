Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Grows By 23.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 62.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

LX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

