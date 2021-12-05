Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Drops By 21.1%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MingZhu Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

YGMZ stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.