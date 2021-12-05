Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Decreases By 24.1%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 4,319,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,844. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ReneSola by 178.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

