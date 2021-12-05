Short Interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Decreases By 21.0%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,899 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 955,396 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

SVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

