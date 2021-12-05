Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Expands By 22.3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 326.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. SSAB AB has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.96.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

