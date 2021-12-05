Short Interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases By 17.7%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ternium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Ternium by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.43. 692,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

