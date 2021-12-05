Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Decreases By 19.5%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.9 days.

TRZBF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $3.31 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

