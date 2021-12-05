Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declines By 24.1%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.69. 364,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,129. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,309 shares of company stock worth $1,153,736. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

