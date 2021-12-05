Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Drops By 24.5%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. ZK International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZKIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ZK International Group by 85.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.