Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

