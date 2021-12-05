Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 608,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.