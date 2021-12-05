Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 608,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.