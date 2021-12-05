SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

