Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $21.50. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 838,108 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,384.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,853,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,608,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $2,302,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

