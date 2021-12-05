Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SVKEF stock remained flat at $$15.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

