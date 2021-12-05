Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

NYSE:SKY opened at $78.66 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

