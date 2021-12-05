Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report sales of $607.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.80 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sleep Number by 432.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

