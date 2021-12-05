SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.87

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 3118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Get SMART Global alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in SMART Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.