Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $400.00 at Truist Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.13.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.68. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

