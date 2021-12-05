Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,293,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.89 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

