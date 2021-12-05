Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

