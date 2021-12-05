Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 74.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 2.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $57.57 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

