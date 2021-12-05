SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $1,235,744.64 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SEDG opened at $307.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

