Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.45% of Sotera Health worth $33,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of SHC opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 174.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.