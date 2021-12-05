Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 2.59 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SOR stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

