Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $724,711.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $724,711.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.26 or 0.08435750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.17 or 1.00045069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 95,669,686 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

