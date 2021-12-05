SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $124.74 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59.

