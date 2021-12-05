SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.17

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 1216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 314,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

