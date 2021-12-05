SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

GWX opened at $36.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

