Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Shares of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.65, but opened at 4.49. Spire Global shares last traded at 4.36, with a volume of 29,334 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.15.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

