Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.75.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 1 year low of $108.08 and a 1 year high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 279,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

