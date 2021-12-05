Sportech’s (SPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportech (LON:SPO) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Sportech stock opened at GBX 36.70 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £36.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Sportech has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.68.

In related news, insider Nicola Rowlands sold 20,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £8,060.80 ($10,531.49).

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

