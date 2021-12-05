Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SII. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SII stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.24. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

