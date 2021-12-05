SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

SSEZY opened at $21.37 on Friday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

