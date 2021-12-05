Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $286.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.61 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,487. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $27,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 966.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 134,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,189. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.