Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $941,279.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $941,279.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.45 or 0.08479936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,525.42 or 1.00293000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

