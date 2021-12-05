Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SWK traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,216. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

