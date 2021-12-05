State Street Corp Acquires New Stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Karat Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

KRT stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.