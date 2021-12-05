State Street Corp Buys 61,078 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 333.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of Horizon Global worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 188,442 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HZN opened at $7.14 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

In other news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 16,268 shares of company stock worth $114,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

