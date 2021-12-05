State Street Corp Buys Shares of 65,617 Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 213.6% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Clever Leaves from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Clever Leaves stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

