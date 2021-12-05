State Street Corp Invests $694,000 in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zedge by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 471,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zedge by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Zedge by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.92. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

