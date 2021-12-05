State Street Corp Purchases New Stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $953,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $193,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $182,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

180 Life Sciences stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.05.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

