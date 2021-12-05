State Street Corp Sells 747,160 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 747,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

