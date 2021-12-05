State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESXB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 5,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 77,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000.

In related news, Director William E. Hardy purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $36,487.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,827 shares of company stock worth $44,920.

NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $11.30 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

