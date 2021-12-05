State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,197,106 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CRBP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

