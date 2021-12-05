Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $306.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

