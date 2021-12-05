Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $306.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
