Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 301 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $72,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,360. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

